‘30pc uplift budget to go to village councils under new LG system’

LAHORE:Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said provision of high-quality municipal services to the citizens will be ensured across the province.

He said the Punjab government was bringing the most effective local government system in the province in which 30 percent of the development budget would go directly to the village councils.

According to the vision of the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister, transparency in development projects is the first priority, said the minister while chairing a meeting. He said the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had given a record development package for Narowal district. Funds have also been released for immediate start of development projects. Major development works are going to start in Narowal.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed directed the deputy commissioner to prepare a master plan for the entire district. He said a summary would be sent to the chief minister for further improvement in drinking water, sanitation, sewerage, and solid waste management projects. Shortage of manpower and funds in the district institutions will also be overcome.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan said that a comprehensive programme had been launched for implementation on development package of the district. All the schemes are being completed as per the timeline set by the CM’s Office. For the first time, development funds have been provided to Narowal district according to its volume and importance, the minister said.