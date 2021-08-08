getting a new benchmark: Geo TV’s ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ receives one billion views

KARACHI: Geo TV’s popular drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has set a new benchmark of one billion views on YouTube.

This is the first time for any Pakistani serial to have hit such a record high viewership. The drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ is production of ‘Seventh Sky Entertainment’ by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi and beautifully directed by Wajahat Hussain,

The stellar performance by Feroz Khan and Iqra Aziz in the emotional roller coaster play, is a popular hit by the admirers who anxiously wait for the nail biting twist and turns in the new episode of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ every Friday at 8pm on Geo Entertainment.

The fan following and admiration by the viewers is not only a recognition of Geo TV but also a manifestation of the national and international following of the Seventh Sky Entertainment’s drama serial. The Geo TV, along with producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi extend their gratitude to the viewers for their appreciation of Khuda Aur Mohabbat.