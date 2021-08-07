SPLA to protest against VC SALU if teachers’ issues not addressed

SUKKUR: The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA)’s coordination committee held a meeting in district Khairpur on Friday to address the issues faced by the teachers of Government Degree College, Larkana, and Government Degree College, Sukkur.

The meeting was chaired by a member of the central committee Professor Faqir Muhammad Suhag. The committee member said the administration of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur (SALU) was not releasing remuneration of the teachers of Government Degree College, Larkana, and Government Degree College, Sukkur. They said the teachers of both the colleges, including female teachers, have been performing their duties for the last seven years, such as conducting examinations, practicals and checking answer copies but the SALU administration was not paying them their due remuneration. They said they would go on strike against VC SALU, Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, if he did not clear the remuneration bills.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by Professor Amanullah Phul, Professor Mir Salamat Talpur, Professor Munir Panhyar, Professor Noor Hassan Shar and others.