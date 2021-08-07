MPA’s brother shot dead at nephew’s wedding

LAHORE: The brother of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar was gunned down by two men at a farmhouse in Defence C on Friday evening.

The victim, Mubashir Khokhar, alias Malik Goga, died on the spot while another man, yet to be identified, was injured and shifted to hospital. Police claimed to have arrested two people on the spot. The victim, Mubashir Khokhar, was at the Valima of his nephew, son of his MPA brother Asad Khokhar, at a farmhouse when the suspect(s) opened fire on his car.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other PTI leaders, who were also in attendance, were safely escorted out of the venue. The chief minister has sought a report from the Punjab IGP and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into negligence in security arrangements at the venue. He said that action should be taken against the accused under the law. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place after the Punjab chief minister had left. The accused was caught by the Chief Minister’s security team on the spot. According to the preliminary investigation, the incident was the result of personal enmity. The IGP has sought a report from the Lahore CCPO.

One of the accused, identified as Nazim, said that his uncle was murdered and Malik Mubashar was involved in it. He said that the police were not taking action against the murderer(s). The CCPO himself will interrogate the accused.

Meanwhile, PTI MPA from Lahore Asad Khokhar will take oath as provincial minister on Saturday (today). He has also served as provincial minister in the cabinet of Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the present PTI government.