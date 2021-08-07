League matches in Islamabad Cup snooker begin today

RAWALPINDI: The final round of league matches in the 10th Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship 2021 will start today (Saturday) here at Shender41 Snooker Academy near Siddiqui Chowk.

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, leader of the House in Senate has extended his good wishes for all the participating players as well as the officials.

All the players drawn in the league are advised to reach the venue 15 minutes before the scheduled time.