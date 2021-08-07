 
close
Sat Aug 07, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 7, 2021

League matches in Islamabad Cup snooker begin today

Sports

 
August 7, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The final round of league matches in the 10th Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship 2021 will start today (Saturday) here at Shender41 Snooker Academy near Siddiqui Chowk.

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, leader of the House in Senate has extended his good wishes for all the participating players as well as the officials.

All the players drawn in the league are advised to reach the venue 15 minutes before the scheduled time.

Latest News

More From Sports