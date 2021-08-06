ANP condemns killing of party leader in Balochistan

PESHAWAR: Senior leader of Awami National Party and former federal minister Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has condemned the killing of the ANP leader Malik Ubaidullah Kasi after his abduction in Balochistan and said that the state and its agencies have failed to protect the lives of citizens.

Talking to media persons at his residence on Thursday, the ANP leader said that after the late Asad Khan Achakzai, unknown people kidnapped and killed Ubaidullah Kasi, apparently for their voice against terrorism and militancy.

“The kidnappers had abducted Ubaidullah Kasi on gunpoint some 40 days ago and on Wednesday, his dead body was found in Pishin,” he said and questioned why the law-enforcing agencies had failed to trace or arrest the culprits behind his abduction and killing. Ghulam Bilour said that the ANP had rendered numerous sacrifices for peace and stability of the country and would stick to its stance against terrorism.