Mob vandalises temple in Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE: A mob vandalised a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan, police said on Thursday, as the Minister for Human Rights condemned the incident and said she was in touch with law enforcement to ensure action is taken against perpetrators.

The police said the mob attacked the temple in Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday afternoon following the release on bail of a young Hindu boy accused of blasphemy. “Some 70 to 80 protesters then attacked and smashed the windows of the temple,” Ahmed Nawaz, a police spokesman from the district, told AFP.

Riasat Ali, a local administration official, said security forces had been deployed to protect the local Hindu community in the area.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted that the attack on the temple was not simply condemnable but a violation of the Constitution of the country as well as of basic human rights. Mazari said her ministry was in touch with the Rahim Yar Khan police to ensure strict action against perpetrators. She said a report of incident has been received following which the Parliamentary Secretary was set to visit the temple on Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill said the PM Office had taken notice of the “sad and unfortunate incident”. He said the Prime Minister had directed the district administration to probe the matter and take strict action against the culprits.