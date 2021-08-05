Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio leaps to over 8pc

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio jumped to 8.22 per cent on Wednesday, up from 7.19 per cent a day earlier, as active infections approached 80,000, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

There were a total of 57,398 tests carried out for detecting the contagious disease among the masses in the country. Some 4,722 people tested positive out of the total tests conducted across the country, the forum wrote.

Some 46 infected people perished in the last 24 hours. In a separate tweet, the NCOC informed that the nation managed to administer 1,139,580 doses to the individuals in a 24-hour period. The cumulative number of eligible population being vaccinated so far reached 33,059,676, it added.

Meanwhile, World Bank’s South Asia Region Vice President Hartwig Schafer, along with Country Director Najy Benhassine in a meeting with planning minister Asad Umar, said the Bank was fully committed to providing assistance to the developing countries for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. He acknowledged the efforts made by Pakistan for effective management of the Covid-19 crisis. He said the World Bank greatly values its partnership with Pakistan and supports the reform agenda undertaken by the present government.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s efforts to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic through smart lockdown approach and addressing the socio-economic challenges through a fiscal stimulus package under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of lives and livelihoods were being highly recognised and appreciated by the global community, state media reported.