Man kills youth, himself over family feud

SUKKUR: A family dispute claimed two lives including a suicide in district Badin. According to police, Ali Nawaz Khaskheli killed Karim Bakhsh Khaskeli following a family feud on Wednesday. However, distressed with guilt, Ali Nawaz later turned the pistol on himself and committed suicide. The police are conducting further investigations into the whole episode.