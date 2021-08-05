 
Thu Aug 05, 2021
August 5, 2021

Man kills youth, himself over family feud

August 5, 2021

SUKKUR: A family dispute claimed two lives including a suicide in district Badin. According to police, Ali Nawaz Khaskheli killed Karim Bakhsh Khaskeli following a family feud on Wednesday. However, distressed with guilt, Ali Nawaz later turned the pistol on himself and committed suicide. The police are conducting further investigations into the whole episode.

