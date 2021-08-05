Body found in canal

LAHORE:The putrefied body of a person, unidentified so far, was found in the canal in the Johar Town police limits on Wednesday.

Police removed it to the morgue. The people taking bath in the canal near Doctors Hospital informed police about the floating body. Police said the victim’s age seemed between 40 and 45 years and the body was six to seven days old.

Kidnapped victim recovered: Dolphin Squad and Punjab Highway Patrol recovered a kidnap victim near Manga Mandi on Wednesday early. PHP officials signaled a car with blue revolving light to stop but the driver sped up the car. Police started chasing the vehicle and caught it.

Besides victim Imran, four accused persons identified as Ahmad, Naeem, Zohaib and Kashif were in the car. The victim was kidnapped from Okara and the accused kidnappers were taking him to Sheikhupura.

Police also recovered illegal weapons from the custody of the accused. Newborn’s body found: The body of a newborn was found in a heap of garbage in the Misri Shah police area on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. Police removed it to morgue.