28 freed by KSA land at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has released 28 more Pakistanis who had been languishing in Saudi prisons for petty crimes. The prisoners reached Lahore airport from Dammam Tuesday on PIA’s flight 9246.

Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar had been striving for the release of Pakistanis at the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. On Monday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib tweeted: “Due to the special efforts of PM Imran, more Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia have been released and will arrive at the Lahore International Airport at 6am on Tuesday”. The minister stated that the released prisoners would now be able to live a happy life with their families.

It is pertinent to mention that last month, 63 Pakistani prisoners were released by Saudi Arabia due to the prime minister’s efforts. The inmates expressed jubilation at their release. They also expressed gratitude to the incumbent government for “its remarkable efforts”.