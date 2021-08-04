450 police stations being upgraded: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that in the financial year 2021-22 about 450 police stations in the province are being upgraded to Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) for changing the traditional police station culture and providing citizens with fast track service delivery in the style of modern policing. Chairing a meeting held at the Central Police Office on Tuesday, he said a committee comprising R&D DIG, IAB DIG, IT DIG and DIG Crimes would ensure monitoring and audit of the ongoing development work for construction of new SIPS.