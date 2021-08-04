 
Wed Aug 04, 2021
August 4, 2021

Audit paras, recoveries discussed

Lahore

 
August 4, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari chaired a quarterly review meeting at Civil Secretariat Lahore regarding audit paras and recoveries of all departments.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of all departments. It was informed 2364 paras were settled in three months while more than Rs1.1 billion were recovered. Irum Bukhari directed all the departments to resolve the audit paras as soon as possible and ensure their recovery.

