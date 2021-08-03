Efforts to create gulf between PML-N, masses won’t succeed: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif Monday said that efforts to create gulf between the PMLN and masses will not succeed.

He expressed these views through tweets in which he also said that struggle of the PMLN will not be for just to win or lose some seats rather it is for getting rid from slavery of violators of the Constitution.

The PMLN leader said that who will believe in such a victory of PTI which secured 26 seats in AJK elections with 600,000 votes, while PMLN got six seats with 500,000 votes. He said that the results of AJK and Sialkot elections were started pouring out before the public before holding of these elections. He said that such things will also be exposed in coming days.

Nawaz Sharif said that the people who are grinding under the inflation, poverty and unemployment, are raising their voice in the streets for getting rid of PTI. They are also decrying against PTI government for raising prices of flour, sugar, ghee and medicines, he added.

The PMLN supremo said enthusiastic and historical gatherings of thePMLN and addressing of vacant chairs of heads of the government are clear proof that the people want to get rid of this government.