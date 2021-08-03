Cop on polio duty martyred in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen martyred a cop on polio duty near the Attal Sharif village in the Dera Ismail Khan district, officials said on Monday.

It was learnt that Dilawar Khan, a foot constable (DFC) from Kulachi Police Station, was going for polio duty when armed men opened fire on him. Dilawar Khan sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.

A heavy contingent of police arrived at the crime scene and cordoned off the area. Several suspects were arrested during the search operation. District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain Liaqat also visited the spot and examined the crime scene. The Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case under the relevant sections of the law.