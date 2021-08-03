Unique Club win Lahore District Karate Championship

LAHORE: Unique Club won the Lahore District Karate Championship that concluded here at Gymnasium Hall of Punjab College. More than 120 players from 10 clubs of Lahore District participated in the Championship. The Championship was organised by Lahore District Karate Association.

Results:

Below 30 Kg

Gold, Rohan Ali, Bruce Lee Institute

Silver, Hammad Amjad, The Knowledge Home Karate Centre

Bronze, Iqbal Shahid, Golden Friends Club

Bronze, Kohaib Hassan, Ultimate Martial Art

Below 35 Kg

Gold, Muhammad Ahmed, Unique Karate Club

Silver, Zunair Amjad, The Knowledge Home

Bronze, Ahsan Ali, Champions Karate Club

Bronze, Raheel, Bruce Lee Institute

Below 40 Kg

Gold, Muhammad Azan, Champions Karate Club

Silver, Musab, Unique Karate Club

Bronze, Zaigham Tahir, Karate Club

Bronze, Musa Kashif, Karate Club

Below 45 Kg

Gold, Aliyan, East Karate Club

Silver, Musad, Bruce Lee Institute

Bronze, Arham, Ultimate Martial Arts And Fitness

Below 50 Kg

Gold, Abdullah, Ultimate Martial Arts

Silver, Kalimullah, Bruce Lee Institute

Bronze, Daniyal, Ultimate Martial Arts And Fitness

Bronze, Hayyan, Champions Karate Club.