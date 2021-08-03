Unique Club win Lahore District Karate Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Unique Club won the Lahore District Karate Championship that concluded here at Gymnasium Hall of Punjab College. More than 120 players from 10 clubs of Lahore District participated in the Championship. The Championship was organised by Lahore District Karate Association.
Results:
Below 30 Kg
Gold, Rohan Ali, Bruce Lee Institute
Silver, Hammad Amjad, The Knowledge Home Karate Centre
Bronze, Iqbal Shahid, Golden Friends Club
Bronze, Kohaib Hassan, Ultimate Martial Art
Below 35 Kg
Gold, Muhammad Ahmed, Unique Karate Club
Silver, Zunair Amjad, The Knowledge Home
Bronze, Ahsan Ali, Champions Karate Club
Bronze, Raheel, Bruce Lee Institute
Below 40 Kg
Gold, Muhammad Azan, Champions Karate Club
Silver, Musab, Unique Karate Club
Bronze, Zaigham Tahir, Karate Club
Bronze, Musa Kashif, Karate Club
Below 45 Kg
Gold, Aliyan, East Karate Club
Silver, Musad, Bruce Lee Institute
Bronze, Arham, Ultimate Martial Arts And Fitness
Below 50 Kg
Gold, Abdullah, Ultimate Martial Arts
Silver, Kalimullah, Bruce Lee Institute
Bronze, Daniyal, Ultimate Martial Arts And Fitness
Bronze, Hayyan, Champions Karate Club.