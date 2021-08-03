PR seals 55 shops for non-payment

LAHORE:On the directions of Superintendent Railway Lahore M Nasir Khalili, a major operation was launched against 99 shops for non-payment at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station on Monday.

Around 55 shops were sealed while 44 shop owners paid their dues on the spot. However, Shop No 18 could not be sealed by the court on stay order. Heavy contingent of railway police faced minor resistance during the operation. The operation was carried out in the presence of Assistant Executive Engineer Amjadullah, Assistant Executive Engineer Land Ghulam Shabbir, Deputy Superintendent Railway Police Rana Iftikhar and SHO Railway Police Rai Faisal.

Another anti-encroachment operation was carried out against the occupation mafia under the supervision of Assistant Executive Engineer Lahore Humayun Altaf at B-yard at Mughalpura railway station, as a result of which 11 marlas of commercial land worth Rs10 million were retrieved.