Joint efforts stressed to counter human trafficking

LAHORE:To mark World Day against Trafficking in Persons, the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Pakistan organised a conference – a day before it is officially commemorated. The conference aimed at highlighting challenges and issues of trafficking in persons in Pakistan and efforts taken to counter the phenomenon.

The event was hosted by the Migrant Resource Centre Pakistan (MRC) in collaboration with the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The conference brought together representatives of academia, government, civil society organisations, media, international organisations, think tanks and subject matter experts joined either in person or virtually through a video link. Kashif Noor, Director General BEOE, praised the efforts of ICMPD and the MRCs in raising awareness on migration and providing technical assistance and support to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in developing Pakistan’s first ever National Immigration and Welfare Policy for Overseas Pakistanis.

Ashraf Zubair, Additional Director General FIA, thanked the MRC and ICMPD for holding the conference marking the World Day against Trafficking in Persons to raise awareness on this serious problem. Human trafficking is a global issue and needs a global solution, Zubair said.

Speakers highlighted different aspects of protection of victims of human trafficking and prevention of trafficking in persons. One of the key points highlighted by several speakers was the need to establish an effective coordination and support mechanism between all government, international and national counterparts working on migration related issues for raising awareness on irregular migration and combating human trafficking. The inclusion of civil society in the implementation of any viable strategy to combat human trafficking was considered essential.