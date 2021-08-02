Rain, flood wreak havoc in Bannu, Lakki Marwat

BANNU: Heavy monsoon rain and subsequent floods also destroyed houses and damaged standing crops and fruit orchards in different parts of Bannu division on Saturday.

Bannu and Lakki Marwat were the most affected districts where floodwater inundated hundreds of houses and damaged standing crops, vegetables and fruit orchards. Dozens of houses were also destroyed in Janikhel while the road link between Bannu and Janikhel remained disconnected, and the communication and electricity supply system was badly affected by flooding in the area.

The floodwater inundated the office of district health officer in Bannu and destroyed a number of houses in low lying areas in the district. The affected localities included Mohallah Rabnawaz, Mohallah Qari Sahib, Mohallah Hussainabad, Wapda Colony, Fatimakhel, New Vegetable Market where floodwater inundated houses and damaged households.

The flood also affected Kotka Ghulam Qadir, fatimakhel and Awanabad where dozens of houses destroyed. Many houses were also partially damaged in Bannu city and its outskirts and people were seen busy draining out flood water from their abodes on a self-help basis.