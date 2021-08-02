 
Mon Aug 02, 2021
August 2, 2021

Expat’s land retrieved

Lahore

 
August 2, 2021

LAHORE:Lahore police retrieved one kanal commercial land owned by an overseas Pakistani woman from a land grabber in an operation at Ghaffar Chowk, PIA Road, in the Satukatla police area.

Alleged land grabber Yaqoob Khokhar had constructed shops and other illegal structures on the site in the absence of the actual owner and received rent from the shopkeepers as well. The victim had submitted a written application at Anti-Qabza Cell of CCPO Office for restoration of possession of her property. Police after confirmation of ownership took prompt action against the land grabbers. Police operation was carried out smoothly in collaboration with LDA and other related departments.

