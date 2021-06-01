4 troops martyred in Quetta, Turbat terrorist attacks

6 soldiers injured; 5 terrorists killed

QUETTA: Four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six others injured on Monday in two separate terrorists attacks on FC troops in Quetta and Turbat respectively, says ISPR press release.

In first incident, FC post near Pir Ismalil Ziarat was targeted by terrorists. in exchange fire continues five terrorists were killed while eight others were injured while four brave FC soldiers embraced shahadat while 6 soldiers got injured.

In second incident, terrorists targeted FC vehicle with IED at Turbat in which two FC soldiers got injured.

Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and HIAs cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, says the press release.