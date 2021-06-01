Dr Baig congratulates FBR on record revenue collection

KARACHI: Former senior vice-president FPCCI and secretary information United Business Group (UBG) Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has congratulated the FBR for collecting Rs4,143 billion revenue from July to May, 2021, declaring it an impressive growth of 18 percent during the last 11 months with particular increase of 57 percent in the month of April 2021 with record collection of Rs384 billion as compared to April last year. While congratulating the member in-land revenue Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, he lauded Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed and their team for commanded efforts over crossing Rs4,000 billion tax collection in a fiscal year first-time ever in Pakistan’s history.