Surgical City Sialkot project included in ADP: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Aslam Iqbal has said that the project of Surgical City Sialkot has been included in Annual Development Programme (ADP). A multi-purpose testing lab at a cost of Rs2 billion will be established in Sialkot while the issues of Sialkot Export Processing Zone will be resolved in next two weeks.