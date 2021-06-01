close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

Surgical City Sialkot project included in ADP: minister

National

Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Aslam Iqbal has said that the project of Surgical City Sialkot has been included in Annual Development Programme (ADP). A multi-purpose testing lab at a cost of Rs2 billion will be established in Sialkot while the issues of Sialkot Export Processing Zone will be resolved in next two weeks.

