CPC and PTI building: Sino-Pak community of a shared future

2021 is a milestone for both the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). It is not only the 100th anniversary of the founding of CPC, but also the 25th anniversary of the founding of PTI. At present, CPC is leading the Chinese people to strive for the building of a modern socialist country and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Simultaneously, PTI is promoting the strategic transformation of Pakistan from geopolitics to geo-economics and striving to realize the “Naya Pakistan” Vision.

On 26 May, 2021, in continuation of the celebrations for Seven Decades of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and Ten Years of Party-to-Party relations between the Ruling Parties’ Dialogue between CPC and PTI was held online. Vice Chairman PTI Arshad Dad, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister Song Tao, Vice-Minister Chen Zhou and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong participated.

Vice Chairman PTI congratulated China on successfully realizing its first centenary goal of eradicating extreme poverty and the Communist Party of China celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding in July this year.

It is remarkable that with joint efforts of successive generations and leadership of two countries, Sino-Pak friendship has gone from strength-to-strength with each passing day. This relationship is based on mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests because it is deeply rooted in the hearts of peoples of two countries and has withstood tests of time.

The litmus test of the fraternal ties between the “iron brothers” is the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship and transformational project of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan reiterated that Pakistan is fully committed to complete ongoing CPEC projects and make CPEC a High Quality Demonstration Project of BRI. He informed that the people of Pakistan also look forward to further enhancing development and construction of CPEC in its Second Phase with more focus on industrialization, poverty alleviation, job creation and socio-economic development.

It is a matter of great reassurance that while the onslaught of the global pandemic soured relations between some countries and created an aura of distrust, the cooperation of Pakistan and China remained exemplary. They supported each other, within their capacities, to effectively control the pandemic. President Arif Alvi visited Beijing, called on his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping, assuring him of Pakistan’s full support and cooperation. Pakistan was the first country to receive donations of vaccines. In this regard, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan congratulated Chinese leadership and the whole Chinese nation for a successful ‘People’s War’ against the pandemic and remarkable economic recovery, and thanked Chinese leadership for consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic.

In the spirit of the stipulations of the Memorandum of Understanding on Exchanges and Cooperation between the CPC and PTI, the two parties undertook to strengthen exchanges and cooperation for the period from 2021 to 2023 in numerous fields. These include establishing the high-level exchanges and regular meetings mechanism; Enhancing field study and training programmes for cadres of middle and higher ranks; Enhancing the sharing and mutual learning of governance experience; Promoting the development of the CPEC and sub-national practical cooperation; Encouraging exchanges and cooperation between the youth, women media outlets, think tanks and civil society organizations of the two sides; Strengthening coordination and cooperation in the multilateral field. All of the goals enumerated above, shall be attended to through communications by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee (IDCPC) and relevant departments of the PTI.

CPC-PTI Advanced Seminar on Governance Experience has become a flagship event of Sino-Pak exchanges. Both nations and parties have cooperated closely to promote shared development. The CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism participated mainly by the PTI has become a role model of regional parties consultation. Both parties have provided political guidance in promoting people-to-people connectivity, while livelihood projects have brought tangible benefits to the peoples of China and Pakistan.

Despite the fact that the world is in a period of turbulence and volatility, once-in-a-century changes are compounded by the pandemic and the human society is faced with mounting risks and challenges, development of China, Pakistan and their bilateral relations have entered a new era.

China is willing to deepen exchanges on governance with Pakistan, accelerate the docking of development strategies, and assist Pakistan in realizing its vision at an early date, so as to work together for the benefit of the people and the region.

The IDCPC presented five proposals: To enhance exchanges and deepen strategic communication; enhance mutual learning to improve governance capacity; Strengthen joint consultation and cooperation for shared benefits; Provide political guidance to carry forward China-Pakistan friendship and Advocate justice and strengthen multilateral coordination.It was reassuring to hear the Pakistani Foreign Minister declaring that after seven decades, Sino-Pak ties have transformed into an ‘All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.

The IDCPC declared that “By setting sail together, we could ride the wind, break the waves, and brave the journey of ten thousand miles. Let us take the 70th anniversary of bilateral ties and 10th anniversary of party-to-party relations as an opportunity, join hands and work together to shoulder the historic mission presented to us, and make even greater contributions to building closer China-Pakistan community of a shared future for the new era.”