Two die in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Two persons, including a teenage boy, died in separate incidents in the district on Saturday.

According to Sera-e-Saleh Police Station, Muhammad Salim Khan of Kailag village had a property dispute with Muhammad Irshad.

On Saturday afternoon, Muhammad Irshad along with some of his relatives allegedly attacked Salim Khan. Salim Khan allegedly opened fire on the attackers, killing Muhammad Irshad on the spot. The police arrested Salim Khan.

In a remote village of Khanpur, a teenage boy committed suicide by swallowing some poisonous stuff. Khanpur Police Station officials quoted Malik Munir of Sabra village as saying that his son Malik Hamza, 17, was not taking interest in his studies and his mother scolded him.

The boy went to his room where he locked himself. “We broke into the room after some time and found him lying unconscious,” he added.

They took him to the Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where the doctors referred him to Haripur Trauma Centre but he died, doctors and police said.