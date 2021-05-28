Bride’s gang-rape: Police find clues to rapist robbers

MULTAN: Police teams Thursday reportedly find clues about robbers who gang-raped a bride in Mochipura village, Shujabad on May 25.

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth constituted a special police team tasking it to trace the accused. Reportedly the special team had a clue about robbers and raids were underway to arrest the robbers. The CPO is keenly monitoring police search and investigation. The Shujabad police have also arrested an accused in this connection and are investigating him.