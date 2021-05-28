One injured as grenade hurled into KP minister’s house in Bannu

BANNU: A man was injured when unidentified motorcyclists lobbed two hand-grenades at the jirga hall of provincial minister for transport in his native Warghar village in Narmikhel area in Bakakhel on Thursday.

Sources said that unidentified bike riders hurled two hand-grenades at the jirga hall of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial Minister Malik Shah Muhammad Khan in Warghar village in Narmikhel area in Bakakhel.

As a result, a man identified as Raqeeb Zaman, who was stated to be a cook at the residence of the minister, sustained injuries. He was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The Counter-Terrorism Department police have registered a case and started investigation. Soon after the incident, the police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to the culprits. However, no arrest could be made till filing this report.