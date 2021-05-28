CM announces setting up cardiac centre in Bhakkar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced setting up a cardiac centre in Bhakkar as well and assured early solution of problems of public representatives.

Usman Buzdar said that every district of Punjab was being awarded development package under the vision of composite development.

Parliamentarians and PTI office-bearers called on the chief minister in Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Bhakkar on Thursday and thanked him for awarding development package for Bhakkar. The chief minister said that the government was making efforts to solve the problems through the district development package and proposals and suggestions of elected representatives were being given due importance in this regard. The government is working for setting up university in every district of Punjab, he added. Usman Buzdar said that completion of the district development package would solve the basic public problems. Rulers of the past believed in pomp and show whereas the PTI-led government was paying attention on solving the peoples’ problems.

Those who met the chief minister included MNAs Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Dr Afzal Khan, MPAs Aamir Muhammad Khan, Saeed Akbar Khan Niwani, Ghazenfer Abbas Cheena, Aamir Inayat Khan Shahani, PTI office-bearers and other notables of the area. They said that the chief minister had won their hearts by announcing Thal University. MNA Sanaullah Mastikhel said that Usman Buzdar is a son of soil in a true sense and his doors are always open for all.

MNA Muhammad Afzal Khan said that Thal was also benefitting from the fruits of progress and development. The chief minister has given due rights to every district and we are proud to have a chief minister like Usman Buzdar. MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani said that the development package was a vision of the chief minister and a comprehensive roadmap of the development and prosperity of the people.