Senate condemns Israeli war crimes, genocide of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday, strongly condemning the unprovoked aggression by Israel against the defenceless people of Palestine, its war crimes in Palestine and the double standards of certain countries with regard to Israel's violation of human rights and war crimes.

Leader of the House Dr. Shahzad Waseem presented the resolution which says the Senate of Pakistan, taking note of the unprovoked war of aggression unleashed by Israel against defenseless Palestinians in occupied territories, condemns these crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli occupation forces.

The crimes committed by Israel against the people of Palestine include war crimes, since Israeli planes bombed non-military targets like residential complexes and media offices, as well as deliberately committing sacrilege of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem.

The Senate of Pakistan is clear that Palestine is facing nothing less than genocide, massacre and ethnic cleansing. Israel is an apartheid state and guilty of war crimes and settler colonialism.

The Senate of Pakistan also expressed its deep resentment at the hypocrisy and double standards of various countries whose condemnation is missing, but still talk of human rights, despite being complicit with the aggressor. We reject any attempt to equate the aggressor (Israel) with the victims of aggression (Palestinian people) and are very clear, this is not a conflict. The resolution declared it to be a one-sided war.