KP Assembly resolution condemns Israeli aggression

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday condemning Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians and called for the deployment of UN forces to ensure a ceasefire.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash had moved the resolution. Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani, Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party (ANP), Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Ikhtiar Wali of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had signed it.

The assembly unanimously passed the resolution after the members expressed anger and concern over Israeli atrocities in occupied Palestine. The resolution read: "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and KP government condemn in strongest terms the bombing and killing of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli military in the city of Gaza. The recent reports show that 240 Palestinians, including over 65 children, were killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the barbarian Israeli air raids. This is a clear act of terrorism by Israel while violating human rights and most importantly violating the UN Security Council's resolution. In the recent attacks which started during the holy month of Ramazan the refugee camp was bombarded by Israeli forces, innocent Palestinian children were killed in the strikes, buildings targeted and bodies pulled out from the debris while thousands of people were left homeless and traumatized. This humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli aggression affected every Palestinian and at the same time hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims across the globe."

"This Assembly and KP government strongly condemn the barbarian acts of Israel and demands the world leaders to join hands for stopping the Israeli atrocities. This Assembly also demands deployment of the UN forces in the area to ensure implementation of the ceasefire."

Earlier, Fateha was offered for the departed soul of the former provincial president of ANP Begum Nasim Wali Khan. Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani belonging to the JUI-F, Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP, Ikhtiar Wali Khan of PML-N, Shaukat Yousafzai of PTI and Bilawal Afridi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) paid tributes to the deceased leader and said she had played a vital role in the country's politics.

They pointed out that she was the first directly elected woman Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of this assembly and had remained MPA thrice. They noted that her role in legislation in this august House was remarkable.

They said Begum Nasim Wali stepped into politics at a time when most of the male politicians were behind bars. She led the party in a very disciplined manner and proved wrong the impression that women were weak. They said the young legislators particularly women should study Begum Nasim Wali's life and her assembly speeches for guidance.

The lawmakers said her services for democracy and the rule of law would be remembered for long, saying the 'iron lady' was a role model for politicians, particularly the females. The privilege motion of Ikhtiar Wali about secretary Local Government was kept pending till Friday.

The mover had complained that the secretary did not respond to his messages and phone calls despite repeated attempts which is tantamount to a breach of his privilege. The adjournment motion of Akram Durrani, a former chief minister, about demolition and reconstruction of boundary wall allegedly without tender of a police station and drive against encroachment in Bannu was admitted for discussion.

While demanding the constitution of a parliamentary commission to probe the matter, Akram Durrani said the illegal operation in the name of encroachment and demolition of shops allotted to people through legal process was an injustice.

In response to Local Government Minister Akbar Ayub's suggestion of probe through a government agency, Akram Durrani said all government institutions like National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency had lost credibility and these were following PTI dictates and were not working as independent bodies.

The resolution of independent MPA from North Waziristan, Mir Kalam Khan Wazir about alleged discriminatory action against Pakhtuns in Karachi was adopted with majority.

The House also unanimously passed Inayatullah Khan's resolution demanding the federal government, Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Foreign Ministry to approach Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and European countries and take up the issue of overseas Pakistanis' vaccination.

He added that most of the Pakistanis working in the Middle East had received doses of Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines, but Saudi Arabia and UAE disallowed entry to the ones who had been vaccinated with vaccines made in China and Russia. The lawmaker said the students and other people travelling to European countries were also facing similar problems. The assembly will meet today at 2pm.