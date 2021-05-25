Body of missing girl found in Rohri Canal

SUKKUR: The body of a girl was recovered from the Rohri Canal in district Naushahro Feroze, after she had gone missing from Dargah Pir Katbar.

Reports said the body of the girl, identified as Robina, d/o late Khameso Ujjan, resident of Khohra, district Khairpur, was recovered from the Rohri Canal near Kandyaro in district Naushahro Feroze. She had disappeared from Darghah Pir Katbar on Sunday. The relatives said their daughter was thrown into the canal after being killed and demanded the authorities to arrest the killer.