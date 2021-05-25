Accused in ‘bribery’ case sent on physical remand

Rawalpindi: The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Ikram Ranja has approved two days physical remand against a government servant on corruption charges here on Monday. The court has directed anti-corruption police to bring the accused again on May 26, 2021. The anti-corruption police has also brought Rs50,000 (recovered money) in the court to show it before civil judge.

The anti-corruption establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi along with Area Magistrate raided in Land Record Rawat Center and arrested Muhammad Akhtar, a senior officer red handed while receiving Rs50,000 as ‘bribe’ from a client. The ACE inspectors Zahid Zahoor and Chaudhry Naeem Akhtar arrested him on the occasion. The ACE has registered a case under Sections of PCA 5/2/47. 161/PPC.

The Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR) Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Mudasir, Sajid Shah and main culprit Muhammad Yasar were also involved in this case. The applicant Ghulam Bashir s/o Manzoor Sultan has filed an application before ACE director, complaining that the land record center officials demanded Rs250,000 as ‘bribe’ to register ‘Intiqal’ of my land.

It is worth mentioning here that dozens of people filed several complaints against Land Record Center (Computer Center), Rawalpindi Tehsil that concerned officials demanding huge money as ‘bribe’ but district management is not taking any action in this regard.