Five injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Five persons Monday sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Bashir Chowk on Qambrani Road in Quetta. The wounded included a security official and an eleven-year old child. Police said the explosive material was installed on the road. The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the incident place and collected evidences. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, while soon after the incident a large number of personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) rushed to the site and started ascertaining the nature of the blast.