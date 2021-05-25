Bosnia and Herzegovina envoy calls on AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Bosnia and Herzegovina ambassador Sakib Foric called on AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at the Aiwan-e- Sadar, Muzaffarabad Monday.

The AJK president and ambassador Sakib Foric during the meeting discussed ways to strengthen ties between the people of Bosnia, Pakistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The AJK president said Bosnia is a great nation with a history of valiant struggle to fight tyranny, ethnic cleansing and genocide. “You have been a beacon of light for other nations in the heart of Europe,” he said. Terming ambassador Sakib Foric as one of the most dynamic diplomats in the diplomatic community in Pakistan, AJK president said ambassador Sakib’s tenure in Pakistan remained very productive in furthering the friendly relations between Bosnia, Pakistan, and Azad Kashmir.

“During your tenure, the Bosnian President Sefik Dzaferovic visited Pakistan and I had the honour of meeting him and discussing the dire situation in Held Kashmir,” the AJK president said, adding that he had also discussed with him promotion of closer ties and exchanges between Bosnia and Azad Kashmir. The Bosnian ambassador said his country was fully aware of the plight of Kashmiris and sought full respect for their fundamental rights. The president thanked the ambassador for the solidarity shown by the Bosnian People towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Ambassador Sakib Foric said President Sefik Dzaferovic had especially asked him to convey his greetings and good wishes to AJK president.

Sakib Foric acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for promoting unity among the Muslims and also thanked Pakistan for extending assistance to Bosnia in a number of sectors and widely recognising its position and sovereignty at the international level. The Bosnian ambassador arrived in Muzaffarabad to deliver computers to the children of the school built at Chattar Kallas through Bosnia funding. The computers provided by the embassy of Bosnia were delivered to the management of the school at a simple ceremony held at the presidency.