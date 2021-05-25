Woman among two committing suicide

MANSEHRA: Two people, including an Afghan woman, committed suicide here on Monday. According to the police, the family of the woman said she was mentally unstable and ended her life by shooting herself with a pistol in Chomora area. The police lodged the first information report (FIR) and started investigation. In another incident, one Mohammad Naseer allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kunhar River in Garhi Habibullah. The local divers made efforts to pull out his body from the water, but to no avail.