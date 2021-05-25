Road construction work opening on 29th

HARIPUR: The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan would inaugurate the construction work of Lawrencepur-Tarbela road on May 29, said Javed Iqbal Khan, the spokesperson for the federal minister here on Monday.

The National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser would also attend the ceremony on this occasion.The 26 km road was carpeted several years back but despite being the main artery facilitating the movement of transport between Lawrencepur to Tarbela Dam and Swabi had developed inches deep potholes exposing motorists and commuters to hardships. However on the public demand the federal minister and MNA from Haripur, Omar Ayub got the approved the project costing Rs 1.80 billion.