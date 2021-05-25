Another 30 buses join BRT fleet

PESHAWAR: The 30 new buses have been made part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fleet to facilitate passengers.With the inclusion of these new 18-meter long buses, the BRT total number of buses operating on the main corridor and feeder routes have reached 158.

TransPeshawar Spokesperson Umair Khan said that before the third wave of the coronavirus, the tally of the BRT commuters was 210,000. However, he said, that the closures of institutions and lockdowns had lessened the number of commuters.He expressed the hope that the ridership would again increase when the covid situation was brought under control.

The BRT service has been in operation for eight months since its inauguration in August last year.The spokesman asked the passengers to wear facemasks before entering the BRT stations to help the government control the covid.