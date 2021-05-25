EPI technicians seek regularisation

PESHAWAR: Technicians of the Health department’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) on Monday staged a protest seeking regularisation of services and payment of pending salaries.

The protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands had gathered outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building. The protesters said they would continue protesting until their demands were met. They threatened to boycott the next polio campaign if practical steps were not taken for their regularization and payment of salaries. The EPI technicians complained they had not received salaries for eight months, creating economic problems for them.