Work on gas supply project inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad Khan on Monday inaugurated the natural gas supply project for the Shanai Bala area.

“Our government believes in serving the people through development projects and the time is not far off when people of dozens of other localities would be provided with the natural gas facility,” he said while addressing the gas pipeline-laying ceremony. Saleh Muhammad alleged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had cancelled this project but he got it re-approved. He added that the project would be executed at a cost of Rs1 billion. “The prime minister reapproved this project and released Rs1 billion funds for its completion,” he added.