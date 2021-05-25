FGEI team to represent Pakistan in international competition

Rawalpindi:It is a matter of great honour and pride to have an opportunity to represent one’s country at international forums.

This year, a team from Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt/ Garrison) will represent Pakistan in the Sri Aman Environmental and English Youth Leadership Summit (SAEYLS). SYELS serves as a platform to generate environmental awareness and inculcate leadership skills amongst youth from around the globe.

A team comprising a teacher and four students from FG Degree College for Women Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi has been selected after a rigorous review. The team members will represent Pakistan at the 2nd Virtual Edition of the SAEYLS Competition from 3 to 5 August, 2021.

The team will compete against students from 10 countries. All participants are required to create a 2 to 3 minute video as an eco band introducing themselves and their culture(s). Orientation session for experts and students has organized at FGEI Directorate to develop a grid of understanding amongst participants.