40 campuses solarized

LAHORE:Punjab Colleges launched their initiative to make Pakistan green in 2019, aiming at preserving Pakistan’s natural resources, reducing their carbon footprint and educating people on the importance of being environmentally friendly. Keeping this spirit alive, they were the first educational institute in Pakistan to solarise over 40 of their campuses all over the country.

This initiative towards a switch to renewable energy resulted in a massive reduction in their carbon footprint. Till date, Punjab Colleges has solarised campuses in Lahore, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Okara, Jaranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gujrat and Sialkot.

The combined positive environmental impact created by Punjab Colleges due to this shift is equivalent to planting over 30,000 trees. They have reduced a whopping 9000 tonnes in carbon emissions to date.***