Woman shot dead, man hurt over ‘family dispute’

A woman was shot dead and a man was wounded in a firing incident at their house in the Northern Bypass area on Monday.

The Manghopir police said rescuers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Saima, wife of Abdur Razzak, while the injured as Nazeer, 27, son of Rehmatullah. The police suspected that the incident took over a family dispute.

Cop wounded

A police constable, Fahim, 31, son of Jameel, during a clash in Orangi Town. The injured was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police said the clash occurred after the cop's motorcycle collided with another motorcycle.