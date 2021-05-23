Qadri opens water, solar schemes in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri inaugurated several water supply and solarisation schemes in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district on Saturday. The schemes were inaugurated by Haji Rasool Gul Killay, Haji Jamal Shah Killay, Haji Salim Killay and Haji Misal Jan Killay in Landikotal.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it was his priority to provide clean drinking water to people of his constituency, so that women and girls do not need to fetch drinking water from streams.

He said his party’s government was also focusing on the water issues including the Shalman water scheme as it was the longstanding demand and need of the people in Landikotal. Qadri said he was in contact with the departments concerned and donors and hope to start work on it in the near future.

He said soon he would start several mega developmental schemes in Jamrud and Landikotal, which would bring prosperity and economic opportunities for people.He said it was Imran Khan’s vision to ensure equal rights and services to all.