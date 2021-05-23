Shahbaz govt ignored Gujrat, says Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE : Punjab acting governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the previous government kept Gujrat deprived of development funds for ten years.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration of a new road at Chak Sada Gujrat on Saturday.

It is difficult to describe peace of heart one has on serving people, whenever we got opportunity we undertook works for welfare, he said.

Pervaiz Elahi said the Sharif family during its tenure thought, “We do not have any benefit from development works in Gujrat, let us build if any bridge or culvert is left in Lahore.”

He said, “Now we also say to the PTI government that Shahbaz government ignored this constituency and provided no funds because of us being MNAs and MPAs from Gujrat, for God sake spend development funds on Gujrat considering it also as Dera Ghazi Khan or Mianwali.”

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Masjid after ceasefire between Israel and Palestine is in fact an attempt to sabotage United Nations’ efforts.

He said the UN needs to do legislation to stop Israel from barbarism in Palestine and there is a need for completely freeing Palestine of oppression and suppression of Israel, mere condemnation on Israeli attacks would not work, rather practical and effective measures will have to be taken.

The acting governor said if Islamic world is united then non-Islamic powers would not dare attack Muslim Ummah.

“Corona is still there. Remain careful. After Eid circumstances are under control and life is gradually becoming normal, he said.

On this occasion, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, MPA Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, Peer Syed Muhammad Usman Noori, Syed Suleman Shah Gilani, former MPA Khalid Asghar, Ch Ejaz Shahdola, Ch Ejaz Warraich, Ch Azhar Warraich, Ch Mazhar Iqbal, Syed Tajammul Hussain Shah, Master Allah Ditta, Ch Muazzam Abbas, Sabir Hameed Qadri Noori, Ch Safdar Warraich and other leaders were also present.