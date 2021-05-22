We want peaceful, cooperative ties with all neighbours: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Pakistan desired peaceful, cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India.

However, he added, New Delhi must stop human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and revisit the unilateral measures it took on Aug 5, 2019.

“It is essential that an enabling environment is created for dialogue to peacefully resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir,” he said while addressing the Nikkei's 26th Conference on the ‘Future of Asia’ virtually, Theme of the conference was: ‘Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia's Role in the Global Recovery’.

The premier said, “We hope that the other threats to peace and security in Asia will also be resolved. The situation in Palestine remains a matter of deep concern for everyone. “The international community must take urgent actions to stop the Israeli attacks against Palestinians, prevent the desecration of holy places, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, and facilitate a just and lasting solution in line with the relevant UN resolutions and the two-state vision”.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he noted, was a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative. It has generated economic activity, employment and will enhance bilateral and regional trade. Pakistan has invited all friendly countries to join in investing in the several economic and industrial zones being established under the CPEC umbrella. “Pakistan looks toward serving as a geo-economic hub connecting the economies of Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia and beyond. These sub-regions are the areas which possess greater potential for dynamic new growth in Asia.

“This potential cannot be fully unleashed until we resolve the outstanding conflicts and disputes in this region,” he added.

The PM noted that Pakistan had actively supported the peace process in Afghanistan. As foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, it is imperative to redouble efforts to promote the peace process between the Afghan parties.

“As I have said over the years, there is no military solution to the conflict. Pakistan hopes that violence will be sharply reduced, and the Afghan parties will engage constructively to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement,” he contended.

He noted that Asia is home to half of the world’s population. Asia’s future is the world’s future. This is where the most dynamic economic growth, social change, technological advances, and human development have taken place in the last 50 years. This is where the course of history will be decided in the 21st century.

“Today, Asia – and the world – are at an important juncture. We confront unprecedented challenges; but we also have exciting opportunities to advance progress and prosperity,” he said.

He explained, “Our first priority, at present, is to confront and conquer the Covid-19 pandemic. This virus has created the worst global health, economic and social crisis in the past 100 years.

“It has infected hundreds of millions, killed over 3 million people, reversed economic growth, enlarged poverty, and worst of all created huge unemployment. Unless fully contained, it could create social chaos and threaten peace and security in Asia and elsewhere in the world.