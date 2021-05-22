close
Sat May 22, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 22, 2021

PHC lawyer passes away

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 22, 2021

PESHAWAR: A noted lawyer of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Shah Nawaz Khan Advocate passed away after a protracted illness.

He was laid to rest in his native graveyard on the Charsadda Road in Peshawar city. A large number of people including lawyers and journalists attended his funeral prayers.

Shah Nawaz had launched his career as a journalist in the 90s but later did LLB and adopted law as his profession. He was considered one of the good practicing lawyers of the province.

