Police launches gender protection unit

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday launched a helpline 8090 to rescue the victims of gender-based violence.

A gender protection unit was established in that regard at police facilitation centre, sector F-6 to respond the victims after receiving phone calls via helpline, said IGP.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, he said the victims of domestic violence, sexual harassment, abuse and forced labor could approach the police through this helpline.

Apart from this, he said Psychiatrist, legal experts and medical staff would also remained present at the desk to provide assistance to the survivors and victims of gender-based violence. The department had provided all facilities under one roof to provide social assistance to such persons, he added.

The initiative was aimed at giving women and children a sense of security in the society, besides bringing the culprits behind the bars, he remarked.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Operations, SSP Traffic, Additional SP, SP City, humans rights activists, Ambassadors, representatives of welfare organizations (NGO), civil society members and media correspondents. At the onset, ASP Amna Baig briefed the participants on the modalities of helpline.