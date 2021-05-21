Shahbaz’s travel abroad: SC to take up govt appeal against LHC order on 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up on May 25 the appeal of the federal government filed against the order of Lahore High Court (LHC) passed on May 7 granting one-time permission to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and President PMLN Shehbaz Sahrif to go abroad.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear the appeal of Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Interior challenging the order passed by the LHC in the petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif challenging the placement of his name on the blacklist/no-fly list A single-judge bench of LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on May 07 had granted one-time permission to leader of the opposition to go abroad for treatment.