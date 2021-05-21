Corona claims eight more lives, 336 new cases reported in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Another eight deaths due to coronavirus illness, Covid-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district along with reporting of 336 new cases of the disease from the region in the last 24 hours show the severity of the third wave of the outbreak is still intact.

The death of another eight patients from the region has taken the death toll to 1,683 while confirmation of 336 new patients positive in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 103,483. It is important that the number of cases reported in the last 24 hours was the highest from the region in a day after May 9.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that another five patients died of Covid-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while 237 new patients have been reported from ICT. The virus claimed three lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 99 new patients have been reported from the district.