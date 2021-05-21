Political parties agree on championing youth voices

Islamabad: The speakers at a three-day national caucus pointed out that it was crucial to provide the youth of Pakistan a platform to express their thoughts and opinions and they should be involved in the decision making process as much as possible because the social fabric of any developing country was dependent upon its youth.

The speakers Dr. Shahzad Waseem from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar from Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) and Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spoke to the selected Youth Voices in the Democratic Process (YDP) alumni during the three-day event that was organised by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) via Zoom.

The aim of national caucus was to provide the political parties a list of recommendations by the youth of Pakistan, presented by selected YDP alumni, which may help them design a more inclusive, holistic, and gender-focused manifesto for the upcoming election cycle. These recommendations were drafted by CRSS in a policy paper after holding 20 digital youth caucus meetings across the length and breadth of Pakistan with over 450 youth, which revealed nine thematic areas youth were concerned about.